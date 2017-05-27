UK election: Labour cut PM May's lead to 5 points
LONDON: Britain's opposition Labour Party has cut the lead of Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives to five points, just less than a fortnight before a national election, according to the first poll published since a suicide bombing killed 22 people.
On Thursday, YouGov said that based on the poll of 2,052 people, Mrs May's party was on 43 per cent, down 1 percentage point compared to a week ago, while Labour was up 3 points on 38 per cent.
This is a sign that the election could be more closely contested than previously thought,
The previous YouGov poll had given Mrs May a lead of nine points.
Britain suspended political campaigning for the June 8 election after the Manchester attack on Monday night.
Polls had put Mrs May on course for a big victory after she called in April for the snap election, but her lead had slipped in the days before the attack when she was forced to backtrack on a key proposal for reforming social care.
YouGov said Mrs May and her party had been hurt by the fallout from the manifesto launch but said it was hard to determine the impact of the bombing on the election campaign. - REUTERS