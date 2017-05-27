UK election: Labour cut PM May's lead to 5 points

LONDON: Britain's opposition Labour Party has cut the lead of Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives to five points, just less than a fortnight before a national election, according to the first poll published since a suicide bombing killed 22 people.

On Thursday, YouGov said that based on the poll of 2,052 people, Mrs May's party was on 43 per cent, down 1 percentage point compared to a week ago, while Labour was up 3 points on 38 per cent.

This is a sign that the election could be more closely contested than previously thought,

The previous YouGov poll had given Mrs May a lead of nine points.

Britain suspended political campaigning for the June 8 election after the Manchester attack on Monday night.

Polls had put Mrs May on course for a big victory after she called in April for the snap election, but her lead had slipped in the days before the attack when she was forced to backtrack on a key proposal for reforming social care.