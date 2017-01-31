UK petition to cancel Trump's visit passes 1 million signatures

An online petition to 'Prevent President Donald Trump from making a State Visit to the United Kingdom' is seen on a laptop screen in London.

LONDON: A petition demanding Britain cancel a planned state visit by US President Donald Trump passed 1 million signatures yesterday, following outrage over his travel ban on mainly Muslim countries. Such petitions must be considered by lawmakers if more than 100,000 people sign it .

"Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US government, but he should not be invited to make an official state visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen," the petition on parliament's website said.

"Donald Trump's well-documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales."