UK police arrest 12 in east London

LONDON Police made 12 arrests in east London yesterday in connection with the attack.

London's Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement: "Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command have this morning (Sunday, UK time) arrested 12 people in Barking, east London, in connection with last night's incidents in London Bridge and the Borough Market area. Searches of a number of addresses in Barking are continuing."

Neighbours claimed that one of the terrorists whom police shot dead had lived in the block of flats with his family, The Telegraph reported.

Four women were removed by police from a block of flats in Barking, a Reuters photographer on the scene said. The four women, whose faces were covered as they left the building, were escorted by officers into the back of two waiting police vans and then driven away.

A neighbour told Mail Online that he knew the man who had lived at the address police targeted. He said: "He... asked me where I hired a van recently. He said he needed one as he was going to move house."