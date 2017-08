UK police arrest jogger suspected of knocking woman in front of bus

A handout photo made available by the London Metropolitan Police shows a jogger sought by police after he appeared to have pushed a woman into the path of an oncoming bus in Putney, London, Britain, 05 May 2017 (issued 08 August 2017).

British police on Thursday said they had arrested a 50-year-old jogger on suspicion of knocking a woman into the path of a bus on a busy west London street earlier this year.

Closed circuit TV footage showed a male jogger knocking a 33-year-old woman head-first into the path of the bus, which narrowly managed to swerve out of her way.

“Police investigating an assault after a jogger appeared to push a woman into the path of an oncoming bus in Putney have made an arrest,” London police said in a statement.

“The man arrested for grievous bodily harm ... has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

The man was arrested at a residential address in the nearby Chelsea area, police said. The victim received minor injuries from the incident.

The arrest came after a public appeal for help in tracing the jogger.