Umno to have general assembly from Dec 5 to 9

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno will hold its general assembly, the most closely watched annual political event in Malaysia, between Dec 5 and 9, a top official said, even if the general election is called.

"This is part of the party constitution, and we cannot put it on hold or else there will be problem with the Registrar of Societies," Umno's executive secretary Abdul Rauf Yusoh said on Tuesday, after a coordination meeting for the general assembly.

His comments could indicate that polls are unlikely to be called next month, as the party's top leaders will be preparing for the meeting.

More than 5,000 party leaders from all over Malaysia will congregate in Kuala Lumpur for the annual meeting of the country's biggest political party with some 3.2 million members. The assembly is held at Putra World Trade Centre, where Umno has its headquarters.

The nationwide polls, due by next August, are expected to be called in the next six months, with speculation that they may be held as early as this month.