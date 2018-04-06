Umno leader arrested during raid on karaoke centre in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: A leader in Malaysian ruling party Umno has admitted he was arrested during a police raid on a karaoke centre in Kuala Lumpur, after allegedly testing positive for drugs.

However, Bandar Tun Razak Umno division chief Rizalman Mokhtar denied he used drugs, and claimed the operation was a set-up to attack his reputation.

"If the reports saying that I am positive are right, I am sure it is a set-up to tarnish my good name," he said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Asked what he was doing at the karaoke lounge in Jalan Imbi, near the capital's financial and shopping district, Mr Rizalman said that he was just singing and having coffee.

The raid at 2am on Monday was conducted jointly by the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission after receiving an anonymous tip that the outlet was operating without a licence.

Sources said a urine test on Mr Rizalman came back positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Mr Rizalman's family, including his wife and children, and supporters from ruling Barisan Nasional coalition were also present at the press conference.

"I hope that Umno and Barisan are not linked with the issue because it is more of a personal attack on me," he said, adding that he would resign from all his posts if the allegations were proven to be true in court.