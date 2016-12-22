Umno politician's protest gets a cold shower

Umno politician Jamal Yunos (wearing towels) said he had not showered for two days due to disruptions to the water supply in Selangor.

SHAH ALAM: A politician wrapped in towels created a scene at the state secretariat building in Selangor, Malaysia, as he demanded that he be allowed to shower at the chief minister's office in protest against disruptions to the water supply in the state.

Sungai Besar Umno division chief Jamal Yunos arrived at the main gate at about 9.40am yesterday armed with toiletries and a water dipper following a water cut at his house in Ampang, The Star reported.

As he was walking towards the entrance, security guards shut both sides of the gate to prevent him from entering.

He then told a group of journalists there that he had not showered for two days.

"I only want to take a shower here, not make a bomb," he said.

"I don't understand why they are not allowing me in,'' added an angry Mr Jamal, who lambasted the Selangor state administration, led by the opposition Parti Keadilan Rakyat's Azmin Ali, for allegedly failing to address the state's water issues.

Denied access to the shower facilities, Mr Jamal said he was considering making his way to KLCC to freshen up, while still clad in his towels.

According to the Malaysiakini news website, some 3.9 million people in the Klang Valley have been affected by the water disruptions.

The scheduled water cuts had been planned from Dec 19 till Saturday, drawing flak from citizens and politicians alike for being insensitive to those celebrating Christmas.