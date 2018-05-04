Umno's Nazri calls ex-ministers who criticised govt hypocrites

PETALING JAYA: Umno supreme council member Nazri Abdul Aziz has branded former Cabinet ministers who have joined in the chorus of criticism against the government as "hypocrites".

"They are the ones who benefited most when Dr Mahathir Mohamad was the Umno president and prime minister," he told The Star.

Mr Nazri was referring to former international trade and industry minister Rafidah Aziz, former de facto law minister Rais Yatim, and former finance minister Daim Zainuddin.

They were Cabinet ministers during Dr Mahathir's 22-year tenure as prime minister.

Mr Nazri said: "They probably got nothing when Mr Najib Razak became prime minister. So, they are unhappy."

He also questioned the trio's sincerity in campaigning alongside Pakatan Harapan (PH).

"To me, these people are all irrelevant and are just tools for the opposition," he said.

Yesterday, a news portal said Umno secretary-general Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor warned that Ms Rafidah, Mr Rais and Mr Daim could be sacked from the party due to their open criticism of Barisan Nasional.

However, he said any action to be taken against them would be decided on a case-by-case basis as Umno is a "fair party".

Ms Rafidah, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, urged Malaysians to hand over the mandate to rule the country to PH.

Mr Rais on Monday criticised the Election Commission for removing Dr Mahathir's image from opposition billboards.