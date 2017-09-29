UN agencies allowed to visit Rakhine

UNITED NATIONS Representatives of UN agencies were permitted to visit Rakhine state in Myanmar yesterday for the first time since the start of a massive exodus of Rohingya Muslims.

The UN has been demanding access since its humanitarian organisations were forced to pull out of Rakhine when Myanmar's military launched operations against Rohingya rebels late last month, causing hundreds of thousands to flee into nearby Bangladesh. The UN estimates around 480,000 Rohingya have crossed into Bangladesh since Aug 25 after fleeing Rakhine state.

Meanwhile, international aid groups in Myanmar have urged the government to allow free access to Rakhine, Reuters reported.