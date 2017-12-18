UN mulls draft resolution over status of Jerusalem

UNITED NATIONS The United Nations Security Council is considering a draft resolution that would insist any decisions on the status of Jerusalem have no legal effect and must be rescinded after US President Donald Trump recognised the city as Israel's capital.

The one-page Egyptian-drafted text, which was circulated to the 15-member council on Saturday and seen by Reuters, does not specifically mention the United States or Mr Trump.

Diplomats say it has broad support but will likely be vetoed by Washington.

The council could vote early next week, diplomats said.

A resolution needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the five permanent members of the council - the US, France, Britain, Russia or China - to pass.

The draft UN resolution "affirms that any decisions and actions which purport to have altered, the character, status or demographic composition of the Holy City of Jerusalem have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded in compliance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council".

It calls upon all countries to refrain from establishing diplomatic missions in Jerusalem.

"No vote or debate will change the clear reality that Jerusalem" is the capital of Israel, Israel's ambassador to the UN, Mr Danny Danon, said.