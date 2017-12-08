UN Security Council to meet and discuss Trump's Jerusalem decision

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations (UN) Security Council will meet today in an emergency session to discuss the decision by United States President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The talks - requested by eight nations - will begin at 10am (11pm Singapore time), but there are other items on the agenda, so the Jerusalem issue may not come up until the late morning, said a spokesman from Japan, which holds the council's rotating presidency.

Bolivia, Britain, Egypt, France, Italy, Senegal, Sweden and Uruguay had requested the talks. They have also asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to open the meeting with remarks.

DIRECT NEGOTIATIONS

After Mr Trump's announcement, Mr Guterres said Jerusalem's final status could only be resolved through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

He added that he had "consistently spoken out against any unilateral measures".

"There is no alternative to the two-state solution," he said.

Bolivian Ambassador Sacha Sergio Llorenty Soliz called Mr Trump's move "a reckless and a dangerous decision that goes against international law, the resolutions of the Security Council".