Unarmed London cop who fought attackers in critical condition

LONDON: An off-duty police officer who was stabbed after tackling one of the attackers during the London Bridge attack is in critical condition, the BBC said.

The officer, who is a rugby player, was one of the first on the scene and ran towards the attackers despite being unarmed. He was among several officers who tried valiantly to stop the attackers late on Saturday night before his colleagues arrived, reports said.

A British Transport Police officer also faced all three attackers with only his baton.

He received stab wounds to his face, head and leg but is now in a stable condition.

Chief constable Paul Crowther said: "For an officer who joined us only less than two years ago, the bravery he showed was outstanding and makes me extremely proud."

The officers were not named.

Ordinary Londoners also helped to chase the attackers away. Mr Giovanni Sagristani, 38, and his friends were in a restaurant when one of the attackers came in and stabbed a woman in the chest.

Fellow diners pushed the attacker out of the restaurant by throwing chairs and bottles at him, while Mr Sagristani's friend Carlos Pinto, 33, attended to the woman.