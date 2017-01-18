Underwater search for MH370 suspended

A file picture dated 11 January 2017 shows Malaysia Airlines aircraft seen from a viewing gallery at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Selangor, Malaysia.

SYDNEY: The deep sea hunt for missing flight MH370 has been suspended after nearly three years without result, the Australian, Malaysian and Chinese governments said yesterday.

The Malaysia Airlines aircraft disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 passengers and crew.

The plane "has not been located" in the 120,000 sq km search area of the southern Indian Ocean, a statement from the three nations said.

"Despite every effort using the best science available, cutting edge technology, as well as modelling and advice from highly skilled professionals who are the best in their field, unfortunately, the search has not been able to locate the aircraft," the statement added.

"Accordingly, the underwater search for MH370 has been suspended."