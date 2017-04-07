Unhappy landing

A Singapore-registered cargo ship lost control and crashed into four riverside houses in Thailand's Samut Prakan province on the Gulf of Thailand on Wednesday morning, police said.

Two of the houses were severely damaged, but no one was injured or killed in the incident, which happened shortly after 8am local time in Phra Padaeng district.

The 50-year-old Vietnamese captain of the 78m-long ship, the Star 62, told investigators that the engine stopped working after a power outage, which caused him to lose control of the rudder while at a bend in the Chao Phraya River. The ship’s anchor was released, preventing it from moving further up the river bank.

The ship had left the Bangkok Port after unloading cargo from Singapore and was heading back to that country when the accident occurred.

Local resident Komol Kongkathip, 65, said if the anchor had not been dropped, the ship could have crashed into a home for the disabled people located slightly further inland. — THE NATION / ASIA NEWS NETWORK VIA THE STRAITS TIMES