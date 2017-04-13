United finally apologises, vows review of airline's practices
CHICAGO The chief executive of embattled United Airlines unequivocally apologised yesterday for an incident in which a passenger was dragged off a plane, and promised a thorough review of the airline's practices.
The apology came after a torrent of criticism of the carrier's actions on a flight on Sunday and its initial explanation of it.
In images now seen around the world, a passenger was forcefully removed and bloodied in the process - the entire event captured on video by passengers and posted on social media.
The 69-year-old passenger had refused to be "bumped" off the flight.
"I continue to be disturbed by what happened on this flight and I deeply apologise to the customer forcibly removed and to all the customers aboard," CEO Oscar Munoz said.
"I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right." - AFP