United finally apologises, vows review of airline's practices

CHICAGO The chief executive of embattled United Airlines unequivocally apologised yesterday for an incident in which a passenger was dragged off a plane, and promised a thorough review of the airline's practices.

The apology came after a torrent of criticism of the carrier's actions on a flight on Sunday and its initial explanation of it.

In images now seen around the world, a passenger was forcefully removed and bloodied in the process - the entire event captured on video by passengers and posted on social media.

The 69-year-old passenger had refused to be "bumped" off the flight.

"I continue to be disturbed by what happened on this flight and I deeply apologise to the customer forcibly removed and to all the customers aboard," CEO Oscar Munoz said.