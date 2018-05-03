Urban Malaysians may chip away at PM Najib’s dominance

The dismal state of public housing projects in Kuala Lumpur's poorest areas has fuelled urban opposition to Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.

KUALA LUMPUR: Ms Kasthuribai Sattayappan's teenage son died in January when he was hit by a chair thrown from an upper level of the public housing flats in Kuala Lumpur.

"The lifts don't work and no one comes to remove the rubbish so they just throw everything out of the window," Ms Kasthuribai told Reuters at the filthy and broken-down apartment block.

The youth's death brought a wave of outrage over the state of public housing projects in the city's poorest areas, fuelling urban opposition to Prime Minister Najib Razak's Barisan Nasional coalition ahead of next week's general election.

Malaysia's urban population is growing rapidly as people migrate from rural areas in search of better jobs.

Many of them blame the government for soaring living costs, decayed public housing, poor education and healthcare, and congested roads.

"People are beginning to vote for other parties because they see that our current government is not leading us towards a better country," said 27-year-old Leen Low, who moved to Kuala Lumpur five years ago from a semi-rural town.

Despite the growing ranks of dissatisfied urban voters, Mr Najib is widely expected to win another term in the May 9 election on the back of rural votes and the disproportionate share of rural constituencies in the 222-seat Parliament.

Malaysia's urban population percentage, 76 per cent, is South-east Asia's largest after Singapore and Brunei, according to UN data.

But only 97 parliament constituencies, about 44 per cent of the total, are classified as urban and semi-urban, according to political research firm Politweet.org.

Opposition parties won control of the state assembly in Malaysia's most urbanised states, Selangor and Penang, for the first time in 2008.

Urban opposition to the government is not confined to the poor living in rundown districts: There is the middle class too.

About 200,000 people flooded Kuala Lumpur's streets in 2015 to protest against a new goods and services tax that sent costs rocketing and Mr Najib's alleged involvement in a multi-billion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad .