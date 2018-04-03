US businessman, wife admit having threesome with Dutch model

PETALING JAYA: The American businessman and his Kazakh wife last seen with 19-year-old Ivana Esther Robert Smit admitted to having a threesome with the Dutch model, who was found dead on Dec 7 last year.

Mr Alex Johnson, 44, and his wife Luna, 31, said that they had sex with Miss Smit three weeks earlier and on the day she was found dead.

Miss Smit fell to her death from the balcony of an apartment in Jalan Dang Wangi.

The Johnsons also admitted in an interview with British tabloid Daily Mail that all three of them had been drinking heavily and that Miss Smit had been taking drugs.

The couple met Miss Smit in October last year at a nightclub in Kuala Lumpur, where they were introduced by a mutual acquaintance.

"She asked me to stand up and dance with her. We weren't kissing, but we were doing sexy moves," said Mrs Johnson.

The three of them even set up a WhatsApp group among themselves which contained explicit flirting.

They had a threesome in a five-star hotel in November.

On the day Miss Smit was found dead, the three had been out all night partying before returning in the wee hours.

The Johnsons' daughter got up and Mrs Johnson said she and Miss Smit had breakfast with her.

"I was so tired after all this partying. At 10.15am, I went back to the bedroom. When my head hit the pillow, I passed out," said Mrs Johnson.

She said she then woke at 1.25pm and saw that Miss Smit's clothes, shoes, bag and phones were in the lounge/kitchen, but thought she had gone for a photo shoot. The Johnsons were then woken up by the police at 5pm.

The Johnsons have maintained their innocence in the matter, saying that there were footprints on the balcony and on top of the air-conditioning units.

Mr Johnson said he has received numerous death threats since the murder claim was publicised, and alleged that there was even an attempt to kidnap his five-year-old daughter.

On Sunday, Miss Smit's family lawyer also told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf that the teen had sex in the hours prior to the discovery of her body.