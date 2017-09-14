US Congress sends anti-white supremacist resolution to Trump

WASHINGTON: Congress unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday condemning neo-Nazis, the KKK and other white nationalists.

It also urges President Donald Trump to address hate groups after last month's deadly racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The joint resolution, which describes the violence as a "domestic terrorist attack," calls on the Trump administration to improve data collection on hate crimes and speak out against increasingly prevalent hate groups.

The House of Representatives unanimously approved the measure on Tuesday, after the Senate did so a day earlier, and it now goes to Mr Trump for his signature.

Lawmakers from Virginia said Congress spoke with "a unified voice" to unequivocally condemn the unrest, in which a counter-demonstrator was killed when a car driven by a suspected white supremacist ploughed into a crowd after a rally called by far-right extremists turned violent.

The measure recognises and offers condolences for the death of Heather Heyer, two emergency responders killed in a helicopter crash while monitoring the protest, and the 19 people injured in the violence.

"I hope this bipartisan action will help heal the wounds left in the aftermath of this tragedy and send a clear message to those who seek to divide our country that there is no place for hate and violence," said House Democrat Gerry Connelly.