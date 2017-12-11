US couple arrested for taking naked selfies released

Joseph and Travis Dasilva being questioned by Thai immigration police officers after they were arrested at Don Mueang airport.

BANGKOK Two American men who were arrested in Thailand for posting naked photos on Instagram have reportedly been released from jail and are heading home to San Diego.

Joseph Dasilva, 38, and Travis Dasilva, 36, were arrested at Bangkok's Don Mueang International Airport last month after images posted on their Travelling Butts Instagram account showed them dropping their trousers at Thai religious sites.

The photos, one of which showed the men with their trousers down at Wat Arun temple, went viral and quickly caught the attention of the Thai authorities, who arrested the married couple as they tried to depart Thailand on Nov 28.

It had been reported that the couple faced up to seven years in jail for breaching Thailand's strict Computer Crimes Act.

The couple's friend, Mr Robert Rodriguez, said: "They wanted me to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and concerns. They send all their love to their friends that have supported them."