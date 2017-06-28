US Court's criteria for travel ban may lead to confusion

WASHINGTON: The Supreme Court's criteria for who can be barred from entering the United States under President Donald Trump's travel ban may confuse the US officials overseas charged with implementing it and trigger a new round of lawsuits, experts said.

BONA FIDE RELATIONSHIP

People with a "bona fide relationship with a person or entity" in the US are spared from the temporary ban affecting people from six Muslim-majority countries and all refugees that the justices on Monday allowed to go partially into effect.

"There's no precedent for something like this that I'm aware of," said Mr Jeffrey Gorsky, a former legal adviser to the State Department's Visa Office, referring to the new "bona fide" standard.

He said the standard is likely to sow confusion among US consular officials who have to make visa decisions and could require another court decision to determine what constitutes a connection to the US sufficient to allow entry.

The Supreme Court agreed to decide the legality of Mr Trump's order in its next term, which begins in October.

Justice Clarence Thomas argued that the court should have granted Mr Trump's request to implement the travel ban in full while the legal fight continues.