US deploys attack drones to South Korea amid tension with North

SEOUL: The US has started to deploy attack drones to South Korea, an American military spokesman said yesterday, days after it began to deploy an advanced anti-missile system to counter "continued provocative actions" by isolated North Korea.

The drones, or Gray Eagle Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), are part of a broader plan to deploy a company of them with every division in the US Army, the spokesman said.

"The UAS adds significant intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability to US Forces Korea and our ROK partners," United States Forces Korea spokesman Christopher Bush said in a statement.

He did not say exactly when the drones would arrive in South Korea, officially the Republic of Korea (ROK).

North Korea has conducted two nuclear tests and a string of missile tests since the beginning of last year, despite the imposition of new UN sanctions.

RE-EVALUATING

Last week, the US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said Washington was re-evaluating its North Korea strategy and "all options are on the table".

The Gray Eagle is a remotely controlled attack drone made by US-based General Atomics.

They will be stationed at Kunsan Air Base, 180km south of Seoul, Mr Bush said, and would be permanently based in South Korea.

On March 7, the US deployed the "first elements" of the controversial Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) anti-missile system to South Korea, despite angry opposition from China.

Once fully deployed, a THAAD battery could theoretically use its radar to see and monitor activity beyond North Korea, deep into Chinese territory.

Russia is also worried that the deployment could compromise its security and said it would lead to a stalemate on the Korean peninsula.