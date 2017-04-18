US embassy questions 'terrorist' baby

LONDON: A three-month-old British boy was summoned to the US embassy in London for questioning after his grandfather mistakenly listed him as a terrorist in a US form.

Harvey Kenyon-Cairns had been due to travel to Florida with his family.

While his grandfather Paul Kenyon was filling in the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation form for the baby, he mistakenly ticked "yes" in the section that reads: "Do you seek to engage in or have you ever engaged in terrorist activities, espionage, sabotage, or genocide?", the Guardian reported.

As a result, Harvey's application was rejected. But that was not all - the baby was summoned to the US embassy in London to be questioned.

Mr Kenyon, 62, and his daughter brought Harvey from their home in Cheshire to the US embassy in London three days before their flight to the US.

Despite that, the visa for Harvey failed to arrive in time.

Harvey and his parents took the flight a few days later. Mr Kenyon said the mess-up cost him an extra £3,000 (S$5,254).