US envoy takes swipe at Trump

DOHA: The US ambassador to Qatar has expressed her dissatisfaction with political events back home in a decidedly undiplomatic message posted on social media.

Ms Dana Shell Smith took to Twitter in the hours after the dramatic sacking of FBI director James Comey by President Donald Trump.

"Increasingly difficult to wake up overseas to news from home, knowing I will spend today explaining our democracy and institutions," Ms Shell Smith tweeted, in apparent disapproval of the move.