US Homeland Security chief vows 'no mass deportations'

MEXICO CITY: US officials promised Mexico no "mass deportations" or use of military force to expel immigrants. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Mexican ministers who expressed "concern and irritation" over President Donald Trump's combative stance.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday issued new orders to step up the arrest and deportation of illegal immigrants, many of them Mexicans. But Mr Kelly promised in Mexico City on Thursday that "there will be no, repeat, no mass deportations. Everything we do in the DHS will be done legally."

"There will be no use of military force for immigration operations," he added.