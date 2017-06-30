US to implement enhanced airline security plan

The US unveiled the enhanced security measures for inbound flights, prompting fears of more disruptions.

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK: The United States on Wednesday unveiled enhanced security measures for flights to the country designed to prevent expanding an in-cabin ban on laptops, but an airline trade group said the changes might cause more disruptions.

The measures, which European and US officials said would begin taking effect within three weeks, could require additional time to screen passengers and personal electronic devices for possible explosives.

The measures would affect 325,000 airline passengers on about 2,000 commercial flights arriving daily in the US, on 180 airlines from 280 airports in 105 countries.

The US in March banned laptops on flights to the United States originating at 10 airports in eight countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Turkey, to address fears that bombs could be concealed in electronic devices taken aboard aircraft.

Britain quickly followed suit with a similar set of restrictions.

The decision not to impose new laptop restrictions eases US and European airlines' concern that expanding the ban to Europe or other locations could cause major logistical problems and deter travel. "Inaction is not an option," US Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told a news briefing, adding that he believed airlines would comply with the new screening. But he said the measures were not the last step to tighten security.

AIRLINES FOR AMERICA

US carriers said they would follow the new security directive, but industry trade group Airlines for America (A4A), criticised Homeland Security for not working more closely with them on the new policies.

"The development of the security directive should have been subject to a greater degree of collaboration and coordination to avoid the significant operational disruptions and unnecessarily frustrating consequences for the travelling public that appear likely to happen," A4A Chief Executive Nicholas Calio said.

Mr Kelly had been saying since April he thought an expansion of the laptop ban was "likely." He said late last month the government could potentially expand the ban worldwide. Homeland Security officials told reporters they expected more than 99 per cent of airlines would comply, a move that would effectively end the controversial electronics ban.