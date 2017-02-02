US man blames Trump's travel ban for mum's death

DETROIT: A Detroit resident has blamed US President Donald Trump's travel ban for the death of his ailing mother, after she was prevented from boarding a flight back from her native Iraq.Mr Mike Hager, an Iraq-born US citizen, had tried to board a US-bound flight with his mother, Madam Naimma, 75, and three other family members last Friday, US media reported.

He was allowed to pass, but his mother and family members, all green card holders, were denied access. Madam Naimma, who had wanted to seek medical help in the US, died a day later.