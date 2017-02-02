World

US man blames Trump's travel ban for mum's death

Madam Naimma died a day after she was stopped from boarding a US-bound flight.
Madam Naimma died a day after she was stopped from boarding a US-bound flight. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM WJBK-TV VIDEO
Feb 02, 2017 06:00 am

DETROIT: A Detroit resident has blamed US President Donald Trump's travel ban for the death of his ailing mother, after she was prevented from boarding a flight back from her native Iraq.Mr Mike Hager, an Iraq-born US citizen, had tried to board a US-bound flight with his mother, Madam Naimma, 75, and three other family members last Friday, US media reported.

He was allowed to pass, but his mother and family members, all green card holders, were denied access. Madam Naimma, who had wanted to seek medical help in the US, died a day later.

The upset business owner, who has been living in Michigan with his family since 1995, said: "I went with my family, I came back by myself. They destroyed our family... If they had let us in, my mum - she would have made it." - THE STRAITS TIMES

World

Trump shows off nominee, just like in a reality show

donald trumpIRAQDeath