US man lied that mum died after travel ban

A Detroit man was found to have lied about his mother dying a day after President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban was imposed, US media reported.

US citizen Mike Hager claimed the ban had prevented his mother Naimma, 75, from travelling from Iraq to the US for medical treatment last Friday, and that she died the next day.

But a Michigan Islamic leader was quoted as saying that Hager's mother, who suffered from kidney disease, had died five days before the ban.

She had been receiving treatment in Michigan and died in Iraq on Jan 22 while visiting her family, said Imam Husham Al-Hussainy.

Mr Hager, who fled Iraq during the Gulf War, had earlier claimed his mother and three other family members were prevented from boarding a US-bound flight, while he was allowed to pass.

Asked if he had lied, he replied: "Since I lost my mom, I've been on heavy medication - I can't even sleep. I did not make anything up."