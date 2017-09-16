US: Myanmar violence against Rohingya 'unacceptable'

LONDON: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday condemned the violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, as refugees continue to cross the border into Bangladesh.

"We need to support Ms Aung San Suu Kyi and her leadership, but also be clear to the military power sharing in that government that this is unacceptable," said Mr Tillerson during a visit to London, alongside British counterpart Boris Johnson.

"This violence must stop. This persecution must stop. It has been characterised as ethnic cleansing. That must stop."

Mr Tillerson also said this is a defining moment for the emerging democracy and noted Ms Suu Kyi's difficult situation.

Mr Johnson called on Myanmar's de facto leader to use her "moral capital" to highlight the plight of the Rohingya, recognising that "nobody wants to see a return to military rule".