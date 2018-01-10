US police shot and killed 987 people in 2017: Report

WASHINGTON Police officers shot and killed nearly 1,000 people in the US in 2017, slightly more than the previous year, according to a tally published on Monday by The Washington Post.

A total of 987 people were fatally shot by US police last year, up from 963 in 2016 and down from 995 in 2015, the Post said.

The newspaper has been logging details of shootings by police in the US since 2015, tracking local news reports, public records and social media.

The use of deadly force by US police has attracted increased attention in recent years, highlighted by the high-profile slayings of a number of unarmed black men.

Nineteen unarmed African-American men were killed by US police in 2017, up from 17 in 2016 but down from 36 in 2015, according to the Post.

Black males nevertheless continue to be shot at disproportionately high rates, the newspaper said.