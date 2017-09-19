US, South Korea, China and Russia stage military drills near the North

South Korean and American fighter jets on a bombing drill mission over the Korean peninsula.

BEIJING/SEOUL: The United States military staged bombing drills with South Korea over the Korean peninsula, while China and Russia began naval exercises ahead of a United Nations General Assembly meeting tomorrow where North Korea's nuclear threat is likely to loom large. The flurry of military drills came after Pyongyang fired another mid-range ballistic missile over Japan on Friday.

The North had earlier conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept 3 in defiance of UN sanctions.

In the latest drill, a pair of US B-1B bombers and four F-35 jets flew from Guam and Japan and joined four South Korean F-15K fighters, South Korea's Defence Ministry said.

The joint drills were being conducted "two to three times a month these days", Defence Minister Song Young Moo told a parliamentary hearing on Monday.