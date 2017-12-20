US vetoes UN resolution rejecting Trump’s Jerusalem decision

UNITED NATIONS: The United States on Monday vetoed a draft United Nations resolution rejecting US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, after all 14 other Security Council members backed the measure.

The veto cast by US Ambassador Nikki Haley highlighted Washington's isolation over Mr Trump's announcement that the US embassy will be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, effectively ignoring Palestinian claims on the city.

SUPPORT

Key US allies Britain, France, Italy, Japan and Ukraine were among the 14 countries in the 15-member council that backed the measure asserting that any decisions on the status of Jerusalem "have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded".

Mrs Haley told the council after the veto: "The US will not be told by any country where we can put our embassy."

The United States - along with Britain, China, France and Russia - can veto any resolution presented to the council, which requires nine votes for adoption.

US Vice-President Mike Pence will visit Jerusalem on Wednesday, wading into the crisis over one of the most controversial issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The draft resolution had included a call on all countries to refrain from opening embassies in Jerusalem, reflecting concerns that other governments could follow the US lead.