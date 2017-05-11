US warns citizens against travelling to Palawan

MANILA Terrorists are planning to kidnap foreigners on a Philippine island popular with tourists, the US embassy warned, a month after a foiled abduction attempt at another tourism hotspot.

An advisory from the US embassy in Manila on Tuesday warned Americans to "carefully consider" going to Palawan. The Philippine military yesterday said it had increased security at Palawan's tourism sites.

The embassy identified the island's capital city, Puerto Princesa, and the nearby underground river that attracts thousands of visitors daily as areas the kidnappers were targeting.

The Abu Sayyaf terrorist group last month attempted a kidnapping raid on Bohol island, a tourist destination in the Philippines, but were foiled by security forces, who engaged them in a gun battle.