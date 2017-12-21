US 'will be taking names' during UN vote on Jerusalem: Haley

UNITED NATIONS: US Ambassador Nikki Haley on Tuesday warned that she will report to President Donald Trump those who support a draft resolution rejecting the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The UN general assembly will hold an emergency session today to vote on the proposed measure that the US vetoed at the Security Council.

"The president will be watching this vote carefully and has requested I report back on those countries who voted against us," said the letter from Ms Haley seen by AFP.

"We will take note of each and every vote on this issue," she wrote.

Ms Haley posted on Twitter that "the US will be taking names" during tomorrow's vote at the 193-nation assembly.

Turkey and Yemen requested the meeting on behalf of the Arab group of countries and the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The two countries circulated a draft resolution on Tuesday that mirrors the vetoed measure, reaffirming that any decision on the status of Jerusalem has no legal effect and must be rescinded.

Egypt had put forward the draft at the council which was backed by all 14 other Security Council members on Monday.

Palestinian ambassador Riyad Mansour said he expected "overwhelming support" for the measure stating that Jerusalem is an issue "to be resolved through negotiations" between Israel and the Palestinians.

"The General Assembly will say, without the fear of the veto, that the international community is refusing to accept the unilateral position of the United States," Mr Mansour said.

No country has veto powers in the General Assembly, contrary to the council where the United States, along with Britain, China, France and Russia, can block any resolution.