Ustaz controversy hinges on use of word 'haram'

GEORGE TOWN: An Islamic religious leader in Malaysia has found himself in controversy for asking Muslims not to patronise hair salons run by non-Muslims, denying that he had used the word "haram (prohibited)" despite being recorded saying so in a video.

Ustaz Shahul Hamid Seeni Muhammad said that in the footage released a few years ago, he was answering a question about hairdressing for a Muslim man in a kafir (infidel) woman's salon.

HELP THE ECONOMY

"If you watch the video carefully, I only said that while there is no dalil (Quranic and Hadith verses) that prohibits a man to hold the hair of another man, it is better to find a shop operated by Muslims to help them in the economy," he said.