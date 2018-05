Vatican finance chief to stand trial on multiple sex abuse charges

Cardinal George Pell was released on bail on the condition that he does not leave Australia.

MELBOURNE Vatican finance chief Cardinal George Pell became the highest ranked Catholic to be sent to trial over historic sex offences yesterday.

The 76-year-old was impassive throughout the hearing in Melbourne that ordered him to face a jury on "multiple" charges, although at least half of the allegations against him, including some of the most serious, were thrown out.

"Not guilty", the top aide to Pope Francis said loudly and without hesitation when asked for his plea, a stance he has taken since he was first charged last year.

Melbourne magistrate Belinda Wallington said she was "satisfied" there was enough evidence for a conviction on "multiple" charges with a directions hearing due today to discuss a trial date.

Pell was released on bail on the condition that he does not leave Australia. He has handed in his passport, the court heard.

The former Sydney and Melbourne archbishop has been on leave from the Vatican, returning to Australia to fight the allegations, which relate to incidents that allegedly occurred long ago.

The exact details and nature of the claims remain confidential, other than they involve "multiple complainants".

But in a win for Pell, some of the most serious allegations were dismissed due to inconsistencies in the evidence.

Ms Lisa Flynn, a lawyer who has represented hundreds of abuse survivors in civil litigation claims in Australia, said the ruling proved no one was above the law.

"The charging of Pell for these alleged crimes reinforces that people should be and are treated equally in the eyes of the law," she said.

"This is a promising step forward for victims of sexual assault."

Pell's case has coincided with an Australian national inquiry into child sex abuse, ordered in 2012 after a decade of pressure to probe widespread allegations of institutional paedophilia.

The commission spoke to thousands of victims and heard claims of abuse involving churches, orphanages, sporting clubs, youth groups and schools.

Pell appeared before it thrice, once in person and twice via video-link from Rome over the Church's handling of complaints against paedophile priests.

Australia's Catholic leaders have previously spoken out in support of him, describing Pell as a "thoroughly decent man".

The Catholic Archdiocese of Melbourne yesterday said Melbourne Archbishop Denis Hart would be making no comment.

But it added that "Archbishop Hart expressed his confidence in the judicial system in Australia and said that justice must now take its course".

PLAGUED

The Catholic Church has been plagued by allegations of sex abuse among priests, with the scandals haunting the papacy of Pope Francis, who in February announced the Vatican was reviving its anti-paedophile panel.

It followed a trip to Chile in January that was seen as a failure after he defended a bishop accused of covering up the crimes of a paedophile priest.