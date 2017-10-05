Vegas shooting: Girlfriend may provide clue to motive

She may be the only one who can shed some light on why her boyfriend, Stephen Paddock, killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 in Las Vegas on Sunday night. It is the worst mass killing in the history of the United States.

Ms Marilou Danley, 62, is now being questioned by the authorities after arriving on a flight from the Philippines on Tuesday.

Her brother in the Philippines, Mr Reynaldo Bustos, said she told him she had "a clean conscience", reported ABC's Good Morning America.

He said: "I called her up immediately and she said, 'Relax, we shouldn't worry about it. I'll fix it. Do not panic. I have a clean conscience.'"

Ms Danley's two sisters told 7 News Australia that they believe she was "sent away" so she could not interfere with her boyfriend's plan to open fire on thousands of people.

The sisters, who declined to be named, said they were in total shock to discover their sister had arrived in the Philippines two weeks ago.

"She didn't even know that she was going to the Philippines until Steve said 'Marilou, I found you a cheap ticket to the Philippines'," they told 7 News.

One sister said: "She was sent away. She was away so that she will not be there to interfere with what he's planning.

"In that sense, I thank him for sparing my sister's life but that won't be to compensate the 59 people's lives."

With Paddock dead, the sisters said Ms Danley might be the only one who can "put the puzzles together".

The Philippines' National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said the FBI, its US counterpart, had sought its help in finding MsDanley.

"The FBI has coordinated with the Philippine office of Interpol to look for her," NBI spokesman Nick Suarez told AFP.

There was also the matter of US$100,000 (S$136,000) Paddock recently wired to her.

News reports said it was for her life insurance. The NBI said it is helping to look into this.

Ms Danley has ties to the Philippines, where she was born, according to several news reports.

She lived in Queensland, Australia, and was married there before she met and married Mr Geary Danley, and then moved to Memphis, Tennessee, in 1990. Their marriage lasted 25 years. Both had children from prior relationships.

Speaking to US broadcaster KHBS, her former husband's daughters called her a "good and gentle person". "I know she has to be devastated about what has happened," said one.

Ms Danley then moved to Reno and worked at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa from 2010 to 2013. There she met Paddock, a high-limit player.

In 2013, she left Mr Danley to live with Paddock at a condominium in Reno. Two years later, she divorced Mr Danley.

In Reno, she and Paddock mostly stayed indoors, their shades always drawn shut.

"It wasn't that they were unfriendly. They just didn't socialise," Ms Susan Page, the couple's next-door neighbour, told The York Times.