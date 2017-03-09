Video of Kim Jong Nam's son emerges

South Koreans watching television news showing video footage of a man who says he is the son of the assassinated Mr Kim Jong Nam.

SEOUL: A video of a man describing himself as the son of Mr Kim Jong Nam, the assassinated half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, emerged yesterday, in what is believed to be the first time a family member has spoken about the killing.

South Korea's intelligence agency confirmed that the person in the video, uploaded to the YouTube page of a group calling itself Cheollima Civil Defense (CCD), is Mr Kim Han Sol.

His father was murdered at Malaysia's main airport last month by two women using the banned VX nerve agent, with Pyongyang widely blamed for the assassination.

"The man is indeed Mr Kim Han Sol," a spokesman for the National Intelligence Service told AFP.

The spokesman declined to give details, including the younger Mr Kim's current whereabouts or any information about CCD.

"My name is Kim Han Sol, from North Korea, part of the Kim family. My father has been killed a few days ago," the man in the video says in English.

"I'm currently with my mother and my sister. We are very grateful to..." he says, before the audio cuts off and his mouth movements are blacked out.

He shows his North Korean diplomatic passport as evidence of his identity, but the page that shows his particulars is digitally covered.

The 40-second video wraps up with him saying: "We hope this gets better soon."

There was no indication where or when the video was made.

The 21-year-old is believed to have graduated from Sciences Po university in Paris and had been living in exile with his parents in Macau before he disappeared with his mother and sister following his father's death.