Video of M'sia man slapping woman for not using headscarf goes viral

The incident is believed to have happened in Penang state.

PETALING JAYA: Footage of a man slapping a woman, allegedly for not wearing a headscarf, has gone viral.

In the video, the man is seen speaking loudly to a group of women at a bus stop, believed to be in Penang state.

The man singles out one woman, asks about her religion, and questions the way she is dressed.

He berates the woman, who is dressed in black, although she tries to ignore him and makes a call on her phone.

The man suddenly hits her with a backhanded slap across the face.

She jumps off the bench and, together with other women at the bus stop, confront the man.

He continues being belligerent and tries to approach her again.

A woman wearing a baju kurung and a headscarf intervenes and places herself between the man and the victim.

The action of the man in the viral video, which was also reported by British news portal The Daily Mail, was condemned by actress and entrepreneur Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor on her Instagram account.

PORTRAY

"So, this is on a UK news portal. Is this how we want other, non-Muslim countries to see us? Muslim Malaysians in this light? Is this how we want to portray Islam and Malaysia?" she said.

Ms Neelofa, who was recently appointed as AirAsia's non-executive independent director, said she wanted people to know Islam is a religion that is beautiful, tolerant and respectful.

She said incidents like these will give Islam a bad reputation.

"Ladies, when things like this happen to you or your loved ones, you have to stand up. Don't let people like this belittle you and treat you inhumanely.

"And guys, please, don't do this to other women," she said.

Ms Neelofa also said no religion teaches its followers to use violence, and such behaviour was definitively un-Islamic.