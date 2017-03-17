Vietnam asks firms to stop advertising on social media
HANOI Vietnam yesterday called on all companies doing business there to stop advertising on YouTube, Facebook and other social media until they find a way to halt the publication of "toxic" anti-government information.
At a meeting with the Information and Communication Minister, companies including the local operations of Unilever, Ford and Yamaha Motor all committed to obey the call to suspend YouTube advertising.
Although there were 8,000 anti-government videos on YouTube, Google had only blocked 42 and hadn't removed them completely, the ministry said. - REUTERS