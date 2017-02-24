Vietnamese suspect in Kim killing was a keen singer

Many of the photos on Duon Thi Huong's Facebook account showed her pouting and posing.

The Vietnamese woman suspected of helping to kill the North Korean leader's half-brother was a keen singer whose Facebook featured pouting portraits and pictures of parties.

Four days before Mr Kim Jong Nam was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, the woman appeared to have posted a picture of herself wearing a shirt emblazoned with the acronym "LOL", similar to the one worn by a fleeing suspect caught on CCTV cameras.

Doan Thi Huong, 28, worked at an entertainment outlet, according to Malaysian police, who arrested her for Mr Kim's murder.

Details released by Malaysian police point towards her family living on a rice farm in northern Vietnam, but they say they rarely knew where she was since she left home a decade ago.

The last post on a Facebook page - dated Feb 11 - in the name of "Ruby Ruby", which family members confirmed to be one of Doan's accounts, is from Kampong Besut, Malaysia.

"I want to sleep more but by your side," the post reads above a picture of her lying in bed with her eyes closed.

Police did not give details of where Duon had been employed or what her immigration status was.

Among the links on another Facebook account in the name "Bella Tron Tron Bella" - Chubby Bella, which also featured pictures of Duon, was one to the page of the Vietnam Idol talent show. This account had no posts after November.

A South Korean police official said Duon visited the holiday destination of Jeju Island in November for four days but declined to provide further details.

Of 65 friends on the "Ruby Ruby" Facebook page, 27 have Korean names. Fifty six of the friends are men.

One status update in Korean on the first Facebook account was posted on March 23 last year, saying "I love you, I miss you", although it did not use words someone familiar with the language would use.