Viral video shows girls jumping from balcony to escape fire

EDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY: A viral video doing the rounds on the Internet shows young girls jumping or dropping from a second-storey balcony to escape a fire that engulfed their dance studio on Monday night, even as bystanders tried to rescue them with ladders.

The screaming children either fell into the arms of rescuers or hit the ground before being pulled away from the blaze in the town of Edgewater, just north of New York City, reported NBC News.

About 15 girls were treated for minor injuries, according to Edgewater Mayor Michel Joseph McPartland.

Mr Ilker Kesiktas, who shot the video, said that efforts to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher were futile. That was when he and several other people set up the ladders.

When the flames got too high, the children were encouraged to jump.The cause of the fire was being investigated.