Voices of dissent

When President Donald Trump abandoned the Paris climate deal several states responded with a defiant counter-declaration. Joining them were the US Conference of Mayors, an umbrella group for leaders of 1,200 American cities

As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we

will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future. Democrat Bill Peduto

I don't believe fighting reality is a good strategy. If the president is going to be AWOL in this profoundly important human endeavour, then California and other states will step up. Governor of California Jerry Brown

We will not ignore the science and reality of climate change. Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo saying his state was committed to complying with the Paris standards