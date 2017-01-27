Wall upsets Mexico, will cost billions and won't do the job

The border between the US and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered work to begin on building a wall across the Mexican border, angering his southern neighbour with his hard-line stance on immigration.

He instructed officials to begin to "plan, design and construct a physical wall along the southern border" and - perhaps more problematically - see how it could be funded.

"A nation without borders is not a nation," Mr Trump said, echoing former president Ronald Reagan, as he visited the Department of Homeland Security to sign two executive orders.

"Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders,"he said.

Hours later, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto demanded "respect" for his country in a televised address.

"I regret and condemn the decision of the US to continue construction of a wall that, for years, has divided us instead of uniting us," Mr Pena Nieto said.

"I have said it time and time again: Mexico will not pay for any wall."

A Mexican government official said Mr Pena Nieto will weigh in the coming days whether to maintain a meeting with Mr Trump on Tuesday.

A Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday said 47 per cent of voters support building a wall, with 45 per cent against.

Experts have voiced doubts about whether a wall would actually slow illegal immigration, or if it is worth the billions it is expected to cost.

"I suspect a lot of Trump supporters would be just as happy with a big statue of a middle finger pointed south," said Democratic Congressman Luis Gutierrez.

"Both are about equally effective as national security strategies."

Despite the high-octane rhetoric, Mr Trump's action was piecemeal, looking to identify existing funds that could be diverted toward the project.

The Republican-controlled Congress would need to supply billions more if the wall is to be completed.

Mr Trump's party has spent the last decade preaching fiscal prudence, so cuts to existing programmes would likely be required.