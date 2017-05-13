Wan Azizah happy to be 'seat-warmer'

The wife of Malaysia's jailed opposition Anwar Ibrahim says she does not mind holding on to the prime ministership until her husband is released if their coalition gains power.

PKR president Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said in an interview with Al Jazeera on its Upfront programme that she would willingly make way for him if the Pakatan Harapan coalition wins the 14th general elections due next year.

"I don't mind, yes," Dr Wan Azizah said when asked if she is accepting to the idea of being a "seat-warmer" for Anwar, who is currently serving a five-year jail sentence for sodomy, the Malay Mail reported.

"Because I think, frankly, he is a better leader."