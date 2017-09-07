Wanda sues bloggers over rumours about its owner

SHANGHAI Chinese property developer Dalian Wanda Group has filed suits against a number of media outlets and social media accounts for spreading rumours about its billionaire owner Wang Jianlin being stopped from leaving the country, the firm said yesterday.

The move underlines heightened sensitivity in corporate China to reports of company bosses coming under scrutiny, amid a crackdown on big-spending conglomerates that has seen some top executives detained or called in for questioning.

The Chinese firm said last month that a report claiming Mr Wang was prevented from leaving the country was "groundless" and that it planned to take legal action.

Wanda said in a statement yesterday it had filed lawsuits against the holders of at least 10 microblog accounts - some operated by online media outlets.