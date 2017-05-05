Wanted Red Bull heir has left Singapore after ditching private jet

Vorayuth Yoovidhya, grandson of the creator of Red Bull energy drink and accused of hit-and-run.

BANGKOK: An heir to the Red Bull fortune who is wanted in Thailand over a deadly hit-and-run has left Singapore after abandoning his private jet and disappeared, Thai police said yesterday.

Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya left Thailand for Singapore on April 25, two days before he had been ordered to report to prosecutors to be formally charged in court, the police said.

He faces charges of speeding, hit-and-run and reckless driving causing death over an incident in 2012.

He had allegedly crashed his Ferrari into a policeman on a motorcycle in Bangkok and fled the scene, dragging the officer's body for several dozen metres with his car.

It was the eighth time he had missed a summons since legal proceedings against him began last year.

The case is being closely watched in Thailand, where it has fuelled complaints that the justice system favours the rich and famous.

Police said Vorayuth had travelled to Singapore on his private jet and stayed there for two days.

"Vorayuth left Singapore on April 27. The private jet he arrived in is still there," said senior police official Apichat Suriboonya, who heads Thailand's Interpol bureau.

"We have no further details."

He added that his team is working with Singapore police to determine where Vorayuth had gone.

Singapore police confirmed that he had left the country, and said they would do what they could to help their Thai colleagues.

A Thai court issued an arrest warrant for Vorayuth last week, and the police said they had asked the Foreign Ministry to revoke his passport.

The ministry said it would do so as quickly as possible.