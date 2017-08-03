Watch out, Annabelle's about

Malaysia's MRT and LRT operator RapidKL is trying to spook users into behaving themselves by using Annabelle, a haunted doll from a movie with the same name. In a Facebook post, one photo showed Annabelle at an MRT gate entrance. Another showed it taking a ride on a train. The pictures came with the caption: "Dear valued customers, lately we have been receiving surprise visits from Annabelle. Mind your manners while you are on our trains or... she will haunt you forever."