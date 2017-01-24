We can cut regulations by 75%: Trump

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump told leaders of companies ranging from defence manufacturer Lockheed Martin to sportswear apparel-maker Under Armour yesterday that he believed his administration could cut US regulations governing companies by 75 per cent or more.

In a meeting with about 10 senior executives at the White House, Mr Trump also reiterated his pledge to impose a hefty border tax on companies that want to import products to the US after moving American manufacturing facilities abroad.

But, he added, those that want to set up factories in the US will see quick approvals to build.

He also told the executives that China and Japan make it difficult to sell US products there.