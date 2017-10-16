Weinstein kicked out of Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

LOS ANGELES The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expelled Oscar-winning producer Harvey Weinstein on Saturday, after allegations that he sexually harassed and assaulted a number of women over the past three decades.

Weinstein, 65, has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

In announcing the decision, the academy said it was also telegraphing a broader message.

"We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues, but also to send a message that the era of wilful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behaviour and workplace harassment in our industry is over," the academy said.

The New York police said this week it was investigating an allegation of sexual assault from 2004 against Weinstein, who is a member of the executives' branch of the academy.

At the start of the week, he was fired from The Weinstein Co, the studio he co-founded in 2005 with his brother Bob, whosaid he had no idea about "the type of predator that (his brother) was", said The Hollywood Reporter.

France has started the process of stripping Weinstein of his Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian distinction, President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Saturday.

Weinstein was also suspended from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.