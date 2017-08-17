When Trump condoned hate

REPORTER: Mr President, are you putting what you're calling the alt-left and white supremacists on the same moral plane?

TRUMP: I am not putting anybody on a moral plane, what I'm saying is this: You had a group on one side and a group on the other, and they came at each other with clubs, and it was vicious and horrible, and it was a horrible thing to watch, but there is another side. There was a group on this side, you can call them the left. You've just called them the left, that came violently attacking the other group. So you can say what you want, but that's the way it is.

REPORTER: You said there was hatred and violence on both sides?

TRUMP: I do think there is blame - yes, I think there is blame on both sides. You look at, you look at both sides. I think there's blame on both sides, and I have no doubt about it, and you don't have any doubt about it either.

REPORTER: The neo-Nazis started this thing. They showed up in Charlottesville.

TRUMP: I watched those very closely, much more closely than you people watched it. And you had, you had a group on one side that was bad. And you had a group on the other side that was also very violent. And nobody wants to say that, but I'll say it right now. You had a group - you had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit, and they were very, very violent.

An angry US President Donald Trump refusing to condemn the alt-right following events in Charlottesville, where an alleged neo-Nazi supporter rammed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a woman, Ms Heather Heyer, and injuring scores of others.

